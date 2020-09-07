Atom Investors LP Raises Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.34. 219,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

