Atom Investors LP Sells 157,941 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,941 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 304,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 71,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 922.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 318,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 287,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.37. 217,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,791. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $2,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,935,726. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

