Atom Investors LP Takes $1.79 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

