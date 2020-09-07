Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $65,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $138.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

