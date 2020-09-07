Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 34.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,911,000 after acquiring an additional 233,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

