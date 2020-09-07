Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,048 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

