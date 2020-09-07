Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 370,698 TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 370,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.75. 2,213,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,138. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

