Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 294,509 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1,544.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris worth $53,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.30. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

