Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 43,276 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.49 on Monday, reaching $450.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

