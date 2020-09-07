Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 465,683 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,067.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,683 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 0.8% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $88,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Paypal by 52.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 168,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 on Monday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.