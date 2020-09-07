Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,060,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.39. 900,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $7,620,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,697,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock valued at $410,094,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.