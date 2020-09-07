Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 466,337 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 466,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NUVA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 314,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,135. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.