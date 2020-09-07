Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

