Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $27.04 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367,924 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 886,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,521. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

