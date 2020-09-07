Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $29.88 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,797. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

