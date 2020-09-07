Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $71.37 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,369 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $71,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $320,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,367 shares of company stock valued at $75,540,315. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Cleveland Research cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

