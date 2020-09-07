Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Kilroy Realty worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 443,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

