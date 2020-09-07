Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 840.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $2,544,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 164,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,914. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

