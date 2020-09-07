Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,293.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $53,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. 11,064,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,555. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

