Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $30.12 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,124,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $80.91. 707,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,351. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

