Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $34.18 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Boston Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

