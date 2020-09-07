Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $64.34 Million in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,000. Shopify makes up approximately 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Shopify by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $42.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $973.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,595.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.77 and its 200 day moving average is $740.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.