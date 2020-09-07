Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $27.09 Million Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,089,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Discovery Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie cut Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

