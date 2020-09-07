Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $27.98 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Insiders sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,335 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $117.44. 3,766,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

