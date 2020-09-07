Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $61.04 Million Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,036,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 377.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.20. 1,694,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

