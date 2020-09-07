Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

