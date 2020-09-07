Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 253,765 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of FleetCor Technologies worth $70,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.04. 693,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,048. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

