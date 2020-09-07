Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 703,188 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,384,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,554. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

