Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,212,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.90. 961,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

