Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 2.74% of M/I Homes worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 500,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 139,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 199,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,408. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

