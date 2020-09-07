Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $27.83 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,826,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $10.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.21. 586,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $354.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

