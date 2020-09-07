Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $45.66 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $14.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.50. 3,649,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,885. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total value of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total transaction of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,486 shares of company stock valued at $81,888,477. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.