Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,256,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,289,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,106,000 after buying an additional 99,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.