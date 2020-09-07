Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

