Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $175.03 or 0.01720741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, WazirX, Altcoin Trader and Bitkub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00215266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00171828 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00153343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,509,771 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bitrue, Bibox, Coinsuper, CoinEx, DragonEX, MBAex, Bitbns, Poloniex, YoBit, CoinBene, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Koinex, Kucoin, Coinsquare, Coinbit, BX Thailand, IDAX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bittrex, Huobi, BigONE, WazirX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bitkub, CoinZest, Binance, Kraken, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Indodax, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

