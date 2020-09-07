BitDegree 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market cap of $511,878.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.85 or 0.05159838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00053109 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

