BoostCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,243.74 and $36.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004459 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

