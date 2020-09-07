Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $76.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the highest is $77.10 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $304.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.82 million to $305.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.93 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $335.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

