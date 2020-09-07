Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $76.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the highest is $77.10 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $304.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.82 million to $305.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.93 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $335.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.