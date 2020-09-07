Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $944.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $912.21 million and the highest is $976.00 million. CF Industries posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 2,047,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.