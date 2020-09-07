Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.95. Etsy reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

In related news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,889 shares of company stock worth $43,535,324. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.16 on Monday, reaching $112.04. 7,500,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

