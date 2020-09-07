Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,905. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

