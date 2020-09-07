Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Target Price at $46.45

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. 386,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,738. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $85,022,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 803,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 785,874 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 750,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

