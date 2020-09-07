Brokerages Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $27.70

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $34.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

