Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $66.60

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock worth $2,744,628. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,107. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.