Brokerages Set Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) PT at $19.67

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 687,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 27,005,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,857 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,873,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 625.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,535,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 105.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

