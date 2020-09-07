Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $245,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.44 on Monday, reaching $218.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

