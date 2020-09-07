Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $315,000 Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $109.62. 603,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

