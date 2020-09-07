Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,296 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

