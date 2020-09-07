Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,331 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 9,460,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,425. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

