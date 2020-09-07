Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after buying an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,304. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

